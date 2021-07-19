Barcelona defender linked with switch to either Arsenal or Tottenham Hotspur

In an attempt to balance their books after a notoriously tough couple of years, Spanish giants Barcelona are rumoured to be preparing somewhat of a squad clear out. Several names have been linked with the axe, including defender Clement Lenglet.

That’s according to a recent report Spanish outlet Sport, who claim the La Liga giants are set to offload a number of players during this summer’s transfer window.

It has been noted that alongside defender Lenglet – Sergio Dest and Samuel Umitti are also up for sale with Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Lyon all interested, respectively.

Most interestingly though, when it comes to Lenglet, the outlet suggest the centre-back has a market in the English Premier League with both Arsenal and rivals Spurs both interested.

Sport suggest the player’s future lies in the country’s capital, however, it is still unknown which London-based club will make their move first.

Since joining Barcelona from Sevilla in 2018, Lenglet, 26, has featured in 133 matches, in all competitions, winning three major trophies along the way, including the 2018-19 La Liga title.