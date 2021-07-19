Euro 2020 is a distant memory now, and to that end, international players will be making their way back to their clubs over the next few days after having enjoyed their holidays. Ronald Koeman will be expecting a trio of Barcelona first-team stars to report for duty on Tuesday, as well as the unveiling of a top summer signing.

MORE: Liverpool star to be offered lifetime contract

It’s been a tumultuous summer for the Catalans who still haven’t secured Lionel Messi on a new contract and, it’s believed, are unable to register their new signings until savings have been made on salaries and players sold.

To that end, for the time being at least, Memphis Depay’s long-overdue presentation can take place according to Sport, but there’s no guarantee of when he can take to the field for the blaugranes.

More Stories / Latest News West Ham United one of several clubs monitoring Serie A striker Raphael Varane to Manchester United transfer ‘inching closer every day’ Video: Pundit explains why Ben White is right to accept Arsenal transfer despite surprise over Man United & Chelsea

Joan Laporta will continue to make in-roads with both incoming and outgoing signings.

His job has been made incredibly difficult, and the president has been hamstrung to a large extent, by the financial mismanagement of his predecessor, Josep Maria Bartomeu.