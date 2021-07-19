“He is better than that” – Pundit surprised at star sealing transfer to Arsenal rather than Man United

Danny Mills has admitted he’s surprised to see Brighton defender Ben White looking set for a transfer to Arsenal rather than to a bigger club like Manchester United.

The England international looks close to completing a move to the Emirates Stadium this summer, according to the Times, who add that Man Utd were also among his admirers, though they weren’t invited to join the bidding war for his signature.

Mills thinks White looks a fine signing for Arsenal, but he admits he’s surprised that someone better hasn’t come in for him, suggesting he thinks the 23-year-old is too good for the Gunners.

Speaking to talkSPORT in the video below, Mills said: “The only thing I am surprised at is Ben White has gone to Arsenal.

“Let’s assume that he will be at Arsenal for two or three years at least before he goes somewhere else. I just think he is better than that.

“I think he is an exceptional player and I think he is a fantastic signing for Arsenal. I am just a little bit surprised that Manchester United, who are looking for a centre-half, haven’t come in for him.”

Arsenal fans won’t be too happy with Mills’ comments, but there will surely also be some who acknowledge that this is quite a surprising piece of business.

White could surely have had his pick of numerous other top sides who might have been able to offer him Champions League football and a realistic chance of winning major trophies.

Having said that, the young centre-back might also feel that Arsenal would be a good place for him to play regularly and develop his game, with Mikel Arteta putting a promising squad together this summer in response to a hugely disappointing campaign last season.

United could surely have done well to sign White to bolster their defence, but they may have other priorities in mind.