Brighton defender Ben White is reportedly set to have his medical next week as a transfer to Arsenal has been agreed.

See below as Dharmesh Sheth provides another update on the White transfer saga, stating that it’s now a matter or when, rather than if this deal goes through…

? Ben White's medical will take place next week ahead of finalising his transfer to Arsenal [ via: @skysports_sheth ] pic.twitter.com/14yA5fsFeY — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 19, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Arsenal fans will have to wait a little bit longer for things to be finalised as White is on holiday after Euro 2020 duty with England, but it seems everything is in place for this to go through.

The 23-year-old will have his medical next week after he returns from holiday, and it looks like he’s joining for a fee of £50million, with Brighton asking for a sell-on clause to be included as well.

Arsenal look to have done some fine business if this does all go through without any last-minute hiccups, with White looking ideal to come in as a long-term replacement for the departing David Luiz.