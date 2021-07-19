Danny Murphy has backed Ben White over sealing a transfer to Arsenal, even though he admits he’s surprised some bigger clubs haven’t come in for him.

The Gunners are not the force they once were and are struggling under Mikel Arteta, but Murphy still thinks it’s a huge step up for White to join them from a club like Brighton…

? “If I am White, I am going to Arsenal because it is a step up.” ? “Arsenal is a huge club & has a better environment than #BHAFC.” ? “With his quality I’m surprised #MUFC or #CFC haven’t come in.” Danny Murphy says Ben White’s #AFC move makes complete sense. pic.twitter.com/uZSiF5nFXS — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 19, 2021

This follows another pundit, Danny Mills, explaining that he thinks White could’ve done better than Arsenal.

See below for Mills’ comments…it certainly does seem surprising that the north Londoners have been able to get this deal done with relative ease…

? “Let’s assume he’ll be at Arsenal for 2/3 years before he goes somewhere else. I think he’s better than that.” ? “What’s he going to win at Arsenal? I’m just surprised #MUFC haven’t come in for him.” Danny Mills can’t understand why Ben White has chosen to join Arsenal pic.twitter.com/gTWiWb4yRA — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 18, 2021

White could surely have done a job as an upgrade on Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly at Man Utd, while Chelsea could have done with him as a long-term successor to the ageing Thiago Silva.