Bournemouth looking to snap up one of the 22 players released by Crystal Palace this summer

It seems scarcely believable that Crystal Palace have released 22 players, but Patrick Vieira is clearly keen to mould the squad to his liking as quickly as possible, meaning one such club stalwart could end up at Championship club, Bournemouth.

According to Football Insider sources, 34-year-old Scott Dann is one of those now available on a free transfer, and the Cherries are leading the chase for his signature.

Vieira has certainly taken the new broom sweeps clean narrative to another level, putting himself under immense pressure in the process.

Patrick Vieira has got rid of 22 Crystal Palace players this summer

Whilst it’s accepted that when a new manager joins a club there will invariably be casualties, to have almost as many players as first-team squad members leave in one go is unheard of.

Dann is a tough-tackling, no-nonsense defender, and is clearly right up Scott Parker’s street.

The Bournemouth manager knows exactly what it takes to get out of the Championship, and his expected purchase of a wily old campaigner is likely to prove to be an astute one.

