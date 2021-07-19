Brighton eye Liverpool defender as a replacement for Ben White as Arsenal transfer edges closer

Most major transfers are also dependent on the selling club finding a suitable replacement for their star player, and it looks like there could be some positive news for Arsenal in a recent report from The Athletic.

The report relates to their hunt for a new centre back, and it’s now expected that Ben White will sign for Arsenal so a replacement is needed.

It appears that Liverpool defender Nat Phillips is now seen as their number one choice to replace White, and it does make sense despite his impressive breakthrough season last year.

Unfortunately for Phillips, Liverpool have added Ibrahima Konate this summer, while Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip should all return from injury to force him down the pecking order next season.

That means that he probably needs to leave to further his career after proving that he can hang in the Premier League, and a move to Brighton looks like a fine choice as they have a history of improving players and he should get a chance to start regularly.

Liverpool are open to letting him go but there’s also interest from other Premier League sides, so Arsenal will be hoping a deal is straightforward to prevent any delays with them landing White.