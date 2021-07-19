Although they don’t have an awful lot to spend in the summer’s transfer window, Burnley look set to commit £3m of their kitty in trying to tempt West Ham to part with Andriy Yarmolenko.

According to a tweet from Turkish journalist, Ekrem Konur, the Clarets want to sign the Ukrainian who was a sensation for his country at Euro 2020, but has always flattered to deceive for the Hammers.

Yarmolenko is one of those annoying stars who have still got the skills to bamboozle even the most experienced of opponents, but very rarely use the same to its best effect.

He would almost certainly be classed as a luxury player for a team that are as hard-working as Sean Dyche’s outfit, but perhaps that’s what the manager is after to take them to the next level.

Either way, David Moyes will arguably be keen to get the player’s reported £115,000 per week wages off of his books.