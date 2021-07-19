Ultimately, Rino Gattuso’s appointment at Tottenham Hotspur wasn’t to be, with Daniel Levy finally settling on Nuno Espirito Santo to take the club forward, however, the Italian is still seething at the way in which he was eventually overlooked.

At the time his name was in the frame and mentioned as a potential candidate, there was public uproar over his alleged views on certain issues.

Clearly, his anger over missing out on taking the hot-seat at White Hart Lane hasn’t dissipated.

Respected journalist, Tancredi Palmeri, noted Gattuso’s words via a Twitter post early on Monday morning.

Gattuso:

“I can’t forget what happened at Tottenham. The homophobic accusations? I can’t tell you how disappointed I am. I have been described in a way I’m not. I could not even defend myself. I couldn’t explain to England that that wasn’t myself. It hurt me more than any defeat” — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) July 19, 2021

The saying that ‘mud sticks’ could well apply to Gattuso in future of course, and may hinder any other employment opportunities he decides might be right for him.

As a result, Tottenham fans will never know just how well his firebrand way of managing will have translated to the Premier League because of that.