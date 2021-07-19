Liverpool have reportedly rejected the chance to seal the transfer of Real Madrid outcast Dani Ceballos after his two-year loan spell with Arsenal.

The Spain international has not been at his best in recent times as he’s failed to get into the Madrid first-team, whilst also struggling to make much of an impression in his two seasons with Arsenal.

MORE: £50m star to have medical with Arsenal next week

According to Don Balon, this is now seeing Real struggle to offload Ceballos this summer, with Liverpool the latest team to snub the chance to snap him up, joining the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham.

The Reds could perhaps do with making a signing in midfield this summer after the departure of Georginio Wijnaldum, who left at the end of his contract to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free.

Ceballos, however, is surely not good enough, and probably wouldn’t get into the Chelsea team either due to the presence of N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic in that department.

It will be interesting to see where Ceballos might end up next, but at the moment it looks like there aren’t too many top teams interested in the 24-year-old.