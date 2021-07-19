Fulham have emerged as the ‘likeliest’ destination for Liverpool winger this summer, according to Goal, as the Cottagers lead a number of teams interested in the 24-year-old.

Neil Jones of Goal has found that Fulham hold a long-standing interest in Wilson as they look to strengthen their squad and win promotion back to the Premier League at the first opportunity.

Wilson has looked quality whilst loaned out by the Reds to England’s second-tier, amassing a tally of 30 goals and 20 assists in 93 Championship appearances with Hull, Derby and most recently Cardiff.

Goal report that Premier League newcomers Brentford are also keen on the Wales international. Portuguese giants Benfica are keen, but have sounded out a loan deal, which Liverpool will not sanction.

The insistence from Jurgen Klopp’s side to permanently sell Wilson, which is the smarter decision as the ace is only contracted for another two years, has also left Championship promotion hopefuls Swansea and West Brom with little chance of recruiting the attacker.

Despite the fact that Fulham are leading the interest in Wilson, Goal add that they’ve yet to firm that up with an official offer, something that may frustrate their fans as it could open the door to other clubs.

Wilson has the track record to be a valuable asset for one of the contending sides in the Championship and he showed further improvement last season, becoming a better creator with his 12 assists.

The Reds academy graduate, who has only ever made two first-team appearances for the Anfield outfit – last season in the cup and when he burst onto the scene in 16/17 – definitely has a natural eye for goal.

Wilson is a skilled long-range shooter, which has made him a winger that opposition sides can’t afford to leave in space over the last few years, giving him the kind of X-factor that can make him a fan favourite.

The attacker’s versatility will also undoubtedly appeal to interested sides, Wilson primarily plays as a right-winger but can also play in a central attacking midfield role or on the left.