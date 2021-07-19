It would be the signing of the season, if not the century, as one Championship club has emerged as the front runners to sign Gareth Bale from Spanish giants, Real Madrid.

The Welshman, on loan at Tottenham Hotspur throughout 2020/21, won’t be returning to north London, and it seems his return to the Spanish capital may also be fleeting.

MORE: Liverpool to offer star lifetime contract

His astronomical £600,000 per week wages appear to be a sticking point for him to stay at Los Blancos, however, if home town club, Cardiff City, do want to trump some of Europe’s biggest clubs to sign Bale, as Sport Bible suggest they might, the winger is clearly going to have to downgrade his financial aspirations accordingly.

It’s believed that new manager Carlo Ancelotti wants to keep Bale at the Santiago Bernabeu, though it’s not often bookmakers are wrong.

More Stories / Latest News Keith Hackett column: The lack of succession planning by PGMOL will hopefully change with four new refereeing appointments this season Arsenal contract of Albert Sambi Lokonga includes extension option in clause that will delight Gooners Chelsea star set for talks with Newcastle United over season-long loan deal to suit all parties

Some are suggesting that Cardiff have come in from as long as 16/1 to as short as 5/4.

At 32 years of age, Bale probably has a couple of years left in him at the top level, albeit, it has seemed clear for a while now that he values his personal happiness over professional concerns.