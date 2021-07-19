Chelsea considering offering star to Borussia Dortmund in exchange for Erling Haaland

According to recent reports, Premier League side Chelsea are considering throwing striker Timo Werner into an offer to Borussia Dortmund for world-class attacker Erling Haaland.

That’s according to a recent report from Sky Sports Germany, who claims the misfiring German could be used as a sweetener to bring Haaland to England’s top-flight.

Following a switch from RB Leipzig last summer, Werner, 25, joined the Blues in a deal worth £47.7m.

Despite arriving in the English Premier League tipped as one of Europe’s most devastating attackers, Werner’s opening season at Stamford Bridge has seen the 25-year-old struggle to string any kind of form together.

Having featured in 52 matches for Chelsea, the Germany international has managed to net just 12 times, in all competitions.

With his form missing for large parts of last season, it has now been speculated that the Blues could use the 25-year-old in a proposed deal to sign Haaland, who is understood to be wanted by several top European clubs.