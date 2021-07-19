Chelsea have ‘rebuked’ several transfer enquiries from Premier League clubs for Tammy Abraham amid interest from the likes of West Ham, Arsenal and Aston Villa, according to Kristian Sturt.

The respected transfer news analyst has shared that the Blues have set out a clear message about the Abraham amid the approaches – they will not sell the striker until he’s replaced.

Abraham is expected to exit this summer after falling out-of-favour since Thomas Tuchel arrived as the Telegraph note that Chelsea are eyeing the likes of Erling Haaland, Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku.

Sturt reiterates that the West London outfit value the 23-year-old at £40m and do not wish to loan Abraham out.

Abraham was already going to drop down the pecking order last season after the signing of Timo Werner but the England international then experienced a minimal role as Kai Havertz was called on as a false nine, all whilst the academy graduate was competing against Olivier Giroud as well.

This is speculation, but if I had to work out the ‘several’ EPL clubs, I’d say; West Ham, Villa, Arsenal were almost certainty 3 of them. Then, Leicester potentially. Newcastle, but my guess it that’d be a loan. Real outside shot at United and Spurs if they lost Kane. #CFC — Kristian Sturt (@FootieWriter) July 19, 2021

With Giroud having left for AC Milan now it seems like the Blues are unwilling to move on Abraham until they recruit the high-profile of their choice, which isn’t the worst stance as selling the target-man beforehand would leave Werner, Havertz and academy talent Armando Broja as the only striker options.

Sturt adds that Leicester could also be keen on Abraham, something that would likely depend on whether they still want to bolster in attack after landing Patson Daka, whilst Newcastle, Manchester United and Spurs could also be options.

Abraham actually finished as the club’s top scorer in the last seasons (his only ones as a regular member of the first-team), but the ace still seems to be on the chopping block.

The lanky centre-forward scored 12 goals and provided six assists in 32 appearances for the Blues last term, with 18 of these outings coming by way of starts.

Abraham also shined brightly in his first season back from the loan army and breakthrough one with the Chelsea first-team in 19/20, scoring 18 times in 47 appearances and again laying on six assists.