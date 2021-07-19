With Newcastle United’s players seemingly dropping like flies, after self-inflicted training injuries and over-exertion in pre-season have taken their toll, Steve Bruce is having to work overtime to bring people in and one of them could be Chelsea star, Conor Gallagher.

The exciting young talent spent last season on loan at West Bromwich Albion, and even though he was unable to arrest their slide down to the Championship, he was a shining light in a poor Baggies team.

Bruce can clearly see the possibilities for the Magpies, and according to the Northern Echo, Newcastle have flagged up their interest in the player with Chelsea.

In fact, it will be the second time Bruce has tried to acquire the player after he was turned down in favour of WBA at this stage last season.

It’s thought that a season-long loan deal for the 21-year-old will be to the benefit of all parties, with talks set to begin soon.