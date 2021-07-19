Chelsea considering surprise transfer swoop for Euro 2020 forward

Chelsea are reportedly considering a surprise move to sign Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic this summer as an alternative to the likes of Erling Haaland.

According to The Athletic, it seems the Blues can perhaps expect some frustration when it comes to securing their top targets, and it might be that they’ll turn to some slightly lesser-known names instead.

One of those could be Kalajdzic, who impressed at Euro 2020 this summer with the Austrian national team, scoring against eventual winners Italy.

The 24-year-old also managed 17 goals in all competitions for Stuttgart last season, showing himself to be one of the finest attacking players in the Bundesliga.

Chelsea need to make some changes up front after the lack of impact from Timo Werner last season, with the Germany international proving a big disappointment despite previously shining at RB Leipzig.

Kalajdzic might not be the name all Chelsea fans were hoping for, but the 6ft 7in striker could end up being a smart purchase as something of a Plan B option.