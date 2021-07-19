Chelsea odds-on favourites for Declan Rice transfer, Man United close behind

Chelsea are the favourites to seal the transfer of West Ham United star Declan Rice this summer, as per odds from bookmakers Ladbrokes.

The England international is one of the finest young midfielders in world football, having shone in the Premier League and at Euro 2020 with his country this summer.

MORE: Declan Rice spotted hanging out with Chelsea star AGAIN

It seems clear that Rice could shine at a bigger club, and he’s now being tipped to make Stamford Bridge his next destination.

Ladbrokes have Chelsea at just 4/5 to be Rice’s next club, with Manchester United close behind at 6/5.

Thomas Tuchel may have just won the Champions League, but he won’t want to rest on his laurels, and could see Rice as a worthwhile investment to provide an upgrade on Mateo Kovacic, and perhaps even Jorginho.

The 22-year-old could also be an ideal long-term replacement for Nemanja Matic at Man Utd, and perhaps an upgrade on the likes of Scott McTominay and Fred.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “The odds suggest West Ham will do well to keep hold of Declan Rice past this summer, with Chelsea and Man United set to do battle for his signature.”

Declan Rice next club odds (Ladbrokes)

Chelsea – 4/5

Man United – 6/5

Tottenham – 8/1

Man City – 10/1

Arsenal – 12/1