Everton close to signing Bayer Leverkusen attacker for just €2m

According to recent reports, Everton is closing in on signing Bayer Leverkusen winger Demarai Gray.

That’s according to Times reporter Paul Joyce, as confirmed by leading football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who claims the Toffees are close to agreeing a deal that would see the ex-Leicester City star move back to the Premier League.

After falling out of favour with Foxes’ manager Brendan Rodgers, Gray, 25, joined Bayer Leverkusen at the beginning of the year.

However, after featuring in just 12 matches, in all competitions, the English attacker looks nailed on to rejoin the Premier League, but this time turning out for Everton.

Everton are closing on signing Demarai Gray from Bayer Leverkusen, confirmed. Deal now at final stages, buy out clause around €2m – contract until 2024. ? #EFC Crystal Palace also made a bid but Everton are working to finalize the deal. Begovic and Townsend are joining too. https://t.co/tx4M2QqJy1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 19, 2021

Romano also noted in a previous tweet that new Everton boss Rafa Benitez is a big admirer of the wide-attacker and could make him his first signing since joining the club earlier this summer.

Everton are in advanced talks to sign Demarai Gray from Bayer Leverkusen, Benitez wants him. ? #EFC Deal at final stages as per @_pauljoyce – also Crystal Palace were interested but Everton are finalizing the agreement. Asmir Begovic signed and joins Everton until June 2023. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2021

Should Gray finally prove to be the player a lot of fans were expecting, Everton would have undoubtedly done an excellent piece of business – especially if Romano is correct and the Merseyside club have been able to land him for just €2m.