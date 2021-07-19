Menu

Fabrizio Romano reports Chelsea forward could complete his departure in the next few days

Chelsea FC
You do get the impression that Thomas Tuchel will give young players a chance if they are good enough for Chelsea, but there are a generation of players at the club who are perennial loanees and they probably need to find a permanent exit to advance their career.

Ike Ugbo is the perfect example as he’s already been out on loan on five separate occasions, but last year was different and he truly broke through at Cercle Brugge with 16 league goals.

He turns 23 next season so it’s time to take the next step, and Fabrizio Romano has indicated that a move to Genk is close:

It’s a move that should suit every party – Chelsea should get a fee and a solid chunk of any future fee, Genk will get a striker who has proven he can shine in the league, and Ugbo will join a club with a reputation of developing players and allowing them to move on to bigger and better things.

It’s not clear if he’ll come in as a replacement or to partner Paul Onuachu who excelled last season with 33 goals, but he’s a great example for Ugbo to follow and it will be interesting to see how he fares next season.

