There are less than four weeks left before the Nuno Espirito Santo era officially kicks off for Tottenham Hotspur, and the Portuguese has been tipped to bring in a highly-rated defender by the start of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign by a former Spurs star.

With the futures of a number of current players under review, Paul Stewart believes that Nuno should be looking at strengthening the back line as a matter of priority.

MORE: Liverpool star to be offered lifetime contract

“Dunk would be ideal. I’ve said it from the start of last season because he has impressed me, and he’s a goal threat as well,” the former midfielder told This is Futbol.

“Not only is he a commanding centre-half, but he’s a goal threat, and they’re hard to come by.”

There’s no suggestion that Brighton and Hove Albion would be looking to move on their 29-year-old captain, however, a decent bid of around £20m from the north Londoners could see the Seagulls willing to do business.

More Stories / Latest News (Video) Declan Rice spotted playing basketball with Chelsea star amid transfer speculation Worry for Liverpool as Jordan Henderson emerges as possible transfer target for two CL giants Trio including Liverpool face competition to sign Barcelona star from Juventus and AC Milan

His prowess at both ends of the pitch would make Dunk a solid addition, and shore up a defence that has been prone to the occasional howler.

Given how low down the managerial list Nuno was at the outset, he’ll quickly be judged on the strength of his signings as well as his style of play.