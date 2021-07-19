Menu

Huge crisis at Anfield with no progress on major Liverpool star’s contract and possibility of him leaving stays on the table

Anfield will be rocked to its core if news breaking on Monday turns out to be true, reports suggesting that there is significant uncertainty over Liverpool captain, Jordan Henderson’s contract situation.

The Athletic have noted that talks to renew the England international’s deal until 2023 had actually begun some weeks ago, however, to this point, they’ve not progressed satisfactorily.

Though the midfielder is the wrong side of 30, he is the engine room of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side and the glue that holds the Reds together.

He has shown himself to be well worthy of the captain’s armband and, alongside the likes of Steven Gerrard and Graeme Souness, he’ll go down as one of the most inspirational characters to represent the club.

It would be a travesty if an agreement couldn’t be reached between club and captain, and it raises the possibility of another scenario similar to Gini Wijnaldum’s.

Frankly, this is the last thing Liverpool need ahead of the new season.

