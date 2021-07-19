Nuno Espirito Santo is preparing to welcome his first new Tottenham signing to White Hart Lane, but it could prove to be problematic for goalkeeper and captain, Hugo Lloris.

The French custodian is getting no younger at 34 years of age, though as a goalkeeper he would be expected to go on for some while yet.

He may not get given the chance if reports from Calcio Atalanta, cited by Sportslens, are correct, however.

The outlet suggest that Atalanta stopper, Pierluigi Gollini, has accepted an offer from the north Londoners and agreed the deal.

At 26 years old, he is eight years Lloris’ junior, and given sporting director, Fabio Paratici’s ties to Serie A, he’s unlikely to be the last signing from the Italian top-flight in this window.

Gollini’s expected hire will certainly put pressure on an area of the Spurs squad which was undoubtedly long overdue, and signals Nuno’s intent as he gets ready for the new Premier League campaign.