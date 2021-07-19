When you’re around all men for the majority of your professional life, occasionally things might drift across what would be said to be the boundaries of acceptable behaviour, and that’s exactly what happened when Andy van der Meyde and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were at Ajax together.

The pair turned out for the Dutch giants between 2001 to 2003, before Zlatan moved on to Internazionale of Milan and van der Meyde swapped the Eredivisie for the Premier League and a stint at Everton.

One incident led to van der Meyde getting slapped by the Swede a few times, and it’s no real surprise either.

“When we were at Ajax, I always sat next to Zlatan on the bus,” he was quoted as saying on Dutch TV show, VTBL, cited by Sport Bible.

“Once when he was sleeping, I got gay tendencies and kissed him on the mouth. Seconds later, I got a couple of slaps.”

It wouldn’t be a surprise to find out that such things occur regularly football, albeit they’re never spoken about in public.

And you certainly wouldn’t want to get on the wrong side of Zlatan in that regard either.