Liverpool set to cash-in on unwanted midfielder as permanent move to loan club is expected

Liverpool are going to be one of the most intriguing teams to watch in the Premier League next season, mainly because injuries completely robbed them of the chance to put up a proper title defence.

Momentum is huge in football and spirits should be high after a strong end to last season, but it’s probably still important that they add a few faces to bring some freshness to the team.

They may need to sell a few more players before they can buy again, and the squad does contain plenty of decent fringe players who are capable of playing at a good level.

Marko Grujic is a perfect example, and a report from Football Italia has indicated that he’s set to sign for Porto on a permanent basis.

They do claim that Sassuolo were pushing hard to bring him in as the replacement for Manuel Locatelli, but the Portuguese giants appear to have won the race and he’ll return to Porto after spending last season on loan there.

No fee is mentioned but you would expect it to be a reasonable amount, and it makes sense to cash in after he failed to force his way into the first team at Anfield.