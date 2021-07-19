It’s been three years since Anfield has hosted a pre-season friendly, but Liverpool supporters will finally get to head back to the stadium in their droves after two matches against Spanish opposition were confirmed.

Not since Torino came to town in 2018 have Liverpool had the luxury of running out in front of their own fans before the beginning of a Premier League campaign, however, as the Liverpool ECHO report, Valencia and Osasuna will head to Merseyside before the 2021/22 season begins.

The famous old stadium is expected to be as near to capacity as possible, and that will mean the biggest crowd at Anfield for some 18 months.

The two friendlies will also give everyone the opportunity to get back into the swing of what was always a normal match day.

With everything finally seeming to get back to normal, the old routines will soon shape the weekend, and not before time for many die-hard Reds.