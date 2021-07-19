Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is reportedly emerging as a possible transfer target for Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

The Reds may have reason to sweat over the future of one of their most important players, according to The Athletic, with the England international yet to sign a new contract with the club.

Henderson’s current deal runs until 2023, but he wants to feel wanted at Anfield, and there’s no guarantee he will get the kind of deal he wants, according to The Athletic.

The report names Atletico and PSG as keeping an eye on Henderson’s situation, with his former team-mate Luis Suarez a big fan of his and supposedly keen on a reunion in the Spanish capital.

The 31-year-old is also admired by PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino, who knows him well from his time in the Premier League as Tottenham manager.

Liverpool fans will no doubt be concerned by this potential saga, with The Athletic noting that Jurgen Klopp doesn’t always have full control over these matters.

This is partly why Georginio Wijnaldum wasn’t offered a new contract and left Anfield this summer, and it might soon mean the same for Henderson.