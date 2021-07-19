Menu

Arsenal ready to pay star’s €40m asking price but face major obstacle to complete transfer

Arsenal are reportedly ready to pay the €40million required to seal the transfer of Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli.

The Italy international looks a top talent and shone at Euro 2020, but Arsenal might struggle to get a deal done for him as he wants Champions League football, according to the Guardian.

Locatelli is also wanted by Juventus, so they might be more realistic candidates for his signature this summer, with Arsenal perhaps set to be left disappointed.

The Gunners could do with making a quality signing in midfield, with the club never truly replacing Aaron Ramsey since his departure in 2019.

Dani Ceballos spent two seasons on loan at the Emirates Stadium, but he’s now returned to parent club Real Madrid after struggling to make much of an impact.

Manuel Locatelli
Manuel Locatelli celebrates a goal for Italy at Euro 2020
If Arsenal could bring Locatelli in instead, it could be superb business, but Mikel Arteta is surely going to struggle to attract the calibre of player he needs due to the club’s lack of European football.

Juve weren’t at their best last season but are likely to remain a force in Serie A and in Europe for years to come, so it’s hardly surprising that one of Italian football’s biggest talents would be tempted to join.

