Done deal: Arsenal announce second signing of the summer

Arsenal have officially announced the signing of Albert Sambi Lokonga, who joins the club from Anderlecht.

See below for the Gunners’ tweet confirming Lokonga’s arrival, with the 21-year-old Belgian seemingly set to wear the number 23 shirt at the Emirates Stadium…

Lokonga impressed in his time in his native Belgium, and it will be interesting to see how he copes with making the step up to the Premier League.

Arsenal fans will hope Lokonga can hit the ground running as they really need more quality in midfield after the unconvincing form of players like Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira in recent times.

Thomas Partey joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid last year, but even he hasn’t quite got going in north London yet, so there could be a key role for Lokonga to play in Mikel Arteta’s side.

Speaking about the deal, Arteta told Arsenal.com about Lokonga’s development so far and his joy at being able to work with him at AFC.

“Albert is a very intelligent player who has shown great maturity in his performances during his development,” Arteta said.

“He has been coached well by Vincent Kompany and his team at Anderlecht. I know Vincent very well and he talks so highly about Albert and the positive impact he had to Anderlecht in recent seasons.

“We’re confident Albert’s ready for the next stage in his development and we’re looking forward to welcoming a new member to our squad with his quality and presence.”

This is Arsenal’s second signing of the summer so far, following the recent arrival of Nuno Tavares from Benfica.