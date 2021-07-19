Arsenal have announced the signing of Albert Sambi Lokonga, and he’s given some of his first quotes to the club’s official site as he discusses the move.

Gunners fans can be excited about the talented Belgian youngster, who really caught the eye in his time with former club Anderlecht.

With some doubts over the likes of Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira at Arsenal, a signing like Lokonga looks essential for Mikel Arteta’s side ahead of the new season.

It seems Lokonga can fill a variety of midfield roles, saying he’s equally comfortable as a box-to-box player or as a number six, with the latter his slight preference.

Speaking to Arsenal.com, the 21-year-old said: “I can play both,” he said. “I can play as a six and I can play like a box to box, but people say that I’m better in the six position.”

Lokonga is Arsenal’s second signing of the summer, following Nuno Tavares, who has joined from Benfica.

It might not be too long before a third arrival at the north London club, with this update from earlier stating that Brighton defender Ben White is set to have a medical with AFC next week ahead of finalising a move…