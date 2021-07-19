Anderlecht delete tweet possibly confirming Lokonga to Arsenal transfer

Anderlecht appear to have deleted a tweet confirming a transfer deal for Albert Sami Lokonga.

The Belgian youngster has shown huge potential in his short career so far, and is now expected to complete a move to the Emirates Stadium imminently.

Nothing has been announced yet, but it seems Anderlecht did put out a tweet bidding farewell to Lokonga, only to quickly delete it.

That didn’t stop some accounts picking it up though…

Arsenal fans will hope this means this exciting piece of transfer news is finally announced soon.

With Granit Xhaka being linked with Roma, a signing like Lokonga seems to make sense as a top priority for Mikel Arteta going into the new season.