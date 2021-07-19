Manchester City set £43million asking price for Juventus transfer target

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus is reportedly available for around £43million in this summer’s transfer window.

Juventus have been linked with an interest in signing Jesus, but a report from Calciomercato suggests that £43m would be too expensive for the Italian giants.

The Brazilian has been a fine performer for City in the last few years, but overall most fans would probably feel he hasn’t quite lived up to his potential.

Jesus looked a hugely exciting youngster when he first moved to the Etihad Stadium, but he’s never really managed to establish himself as first choice for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Juventus could do well to sign the 24-year-old, however, as they’re currently looking a little light up front, with Paulo Dybala not the player he once was.

Cristiano Ronaldo will also turn 37 next season, so it makes sense to try bringing in younger players to strengthen in attack, with Jesus perhaps ideal if he were available for a slightly lower price.

It will be interesting to see how this saga develops, but City might not be too keen to lower their demands too much after also losing Sergio Aguero on a free transfer this summer.