Manchester United will probably end up having a busy summer when it comes to signings coming in, but what about possible departures?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could do with clearing out some deadwood in this Man Utd squad, but he might also ultimately decide that some of these divisive figures are worth keeping around as backup options.

We’ve picked out nine that might be giving Solskjaer a headache at the moment, along with our verdict on whether they should be kept, sold, or loaned out…

Anthony Martial

United fans have long loved Martial, but it’s fair to say that a growing number will be losing patience with him now after some hugely disappointing form last season.

The Frenchman was on fire alongside Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood towards the end of the 2019/20 campaign, but he just couldn’t keep that consistency going as he lost form the following term.

Our verdict for Martial? It’s surely time to SELL, or the Red Devils might find it hard to find as many buyers for him in the near future.

Phil Jones

An easy one here – Phil Jones is totally out of favour with United now and it has to be time to move on.

Even if Solskjaer wasn’t looking to bring in a new centre-back this summer, Jones is behind Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof in the pecking order, and it would probably be worth promoting an academy player in ahead of him.

As long as someone will take him, Jones has to be a SELL.

Donny van de Beek

It was a difficult first season at Man Utd for Donny van de Beek, who looked such a class act during his time at Ajax, but who barely got off the Old Trafford bench.

The Netherlands international may well be tempted to move on in order to ensure he’s playing regularly, but we think it would be a mistake for United to let him go before really giving him a chance.

We think Van de Beek should be a KEEP – but it’s time to give him more time on the pitch!

MORE: Varane Manchester United transfer inching closer