Real Madrid using Varane transfer talks to ask about surprise signing from Man United

Real Madrid are reportedly using Manchester United’s interest in Raphael Varane to ask about a surprise transfer swoop for Diogo Dalot.

The Portuguese ace shone on loan at AC Milan last season, and it seems Real Madrid are considering him as an option as they look for a new right-back this summer, according to Todo Fichajes.

MORE: “A matter of time” before star completes Man Utd transfer

The report explains that new Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti wanted Dalot at Everton last summer, so it might be that this is the key link here.

The Italian tactician will no doubt want to put his own stamp on this Real squad, though some Los Blancos fans may be disappointed to see their club targeting slightly below-par players.

Real have a proud history of ‘Galactico’ signings, but a backup player who’s struggled to get into the Man Utd team doesn’t really fall into that category.

Having said that, Dalot remains a promising young player who could improve if given more playing time, as he showed during his loan stint with Milan last term.