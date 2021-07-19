Manchester United to be offered signing of Barcelona ace during talks over Red Devils player

Manchester United are reportedly set to be offered the transfer of Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti during talks over Donny van de Beek.

The Red Devils could be set to let Van de Beek leave Old Trafford, with Todo Fichajes reporting that contacts are expected to take place over a loan move.

MORE: Manchester United set to sign Liverpool midfielder

Van de Beek has struggled for playing time at Man Utd so far, and it makes sense that the Netherlands international might be keen to try a new challenge.

Todo Fichajes notes that Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman knows the player well from his time in charge of the Dutch national team, so that could be a good link-up for both of them.

Barca are also looking at Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul in that position, according to Todo Fichajes, but the loan of Van de Beek could be another fine option.

Todo Fichajes add that United could be offered Umtiti during any talks that take place, with the Catalan giants keen to offload the injury-prone Frenchman.

Umtiti has been one of the finest defenders in Europe at points, but he now looks to be out of favour at the Nou Camp, so it could be a bit of a gamble for United to prioritise him as their big signing at the back.

Instead, it looks to be only a matter of time before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side complete a deal for Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane, according to the print edition of AS, as translated by Sport Witness.