Manchester United are clearly all in on Dean Henderson as the Red Devils ‘firmly rebuffed’ a loan proposal for the England international from Wolves, according to the Athletic (subscription required).

The Athletic report that the Wanderers made a ‘loan inquiry’ for Henderson. The Wolverhampton outfit have been on the hunt for a new goalkeeper with starter Rui Patricio sealing an exit to Roma recently.

United knocking back the swoop for Henderson tracks with what out friends over at Stretty News exclusively found a couple of weeks ago – the club have told the stopper that they want him to stay.

There has been intense speculation surrounding the futures of Henderson and David de Gea in the last six months, as the pair have been battling for the No.1 spot.

Henderson won that challenge and started to build someone momentum as the new starter between the sticks when he got his concrete chance after De Gea was granted leave when he became a father.

Considering the solid displays from 24-year-old Henderson so far and the obvious promise that United see in the 6ft2 star, the approach from Wolves was certainly an audacious one.

Henderson made 26 appearances for the Red Devils last season, keeping 13 clean sheets and showing that he may be a better fit for the side than De Gea due to his distribution ability and vocality.