Ahead of the new Premier League season, I want to see minimum interference and maximum benefit from VAR, just as it worked at Euros, with quick decisions made.

VAR is there for the absolute howlers, otherwise it shouldn’t get involved as the decision by the match official is subjective.

MORE: Liverpool star to get lifetime contract

That’s what we want to see, because last season in the English top-flight it was overused and effectively re-reffing games.

That’s down to PGMOL chief, Mike Riley, and whether we get the same sort of leadership from him as the refs at the Euros did from Roberto Rossetti is another issue entirely.

There is a different philosophy from UEFA on VAR and with the referees themselves.

The top referees in Europe were allowed to get on with the games at Euro 2020, letting the matches flow. It was superb officiating, with Michael Oliver and Anthony Taylor also having fantastic tournaments.

That was because of the leadership and direction from the management, as well as the coaching received.

Good coaches like Pep Guardiola turn average players into good players, good players into excellent players, and it’s no different for referees. Some need a kick up the backside, some need a bit of love.

The issue is that the Premier League don’t have top class refereeing coaches. I know exactly what Mike Riley is like. Mark Clattenburg, Howard Webb, Jeff Winter, myself and others are all available but not involved. You have to ask question why?

More Stories / Latest News Liverpool set to play two Spanish giants at full-to-capacity Anfield ahead of 2021/22 Premier League campaign ‘Can’t tell you how disappointed I am’ – Gattuso slams negative publicity surrounding his potential appointment at Tottenham “Still living in his head” – Danny Mills trolled over petty hatred of Arsenal

Chris Kavanagh and Andy Madley were two great refs, as were Robert Madley and Craig Pawson. They were good for the first year in the elite group and then took two paces forward and four paces back. That’s down to Riley’s leadership.

Now we have Jarred Gillet over from Australia for a couple of seasons, Mick Salisbury, Tony Harrington and John Brooks all on the Premier League list.

I wish them luck… they’re going to need it.