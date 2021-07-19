Arsenal are reportedly optimistic about striking a possible transfer deal for Norwich City right-back Max Aarons this summer.

The £25million-rated youngster is now emerging as a top target for Arsenal as they seek to follow up on agreed deals for Ben White and Albert Sambi Lokonga, according to the Daily Express.

MORE: Arsenal transfer target spotted in London as move edges closer

Aarons has shone for Norwich and looks an exciting prospect for the future, with the Gunners looking likely to be in need of a new signing at right-back this summer.

Hector Bellerin’s form has taken a bit of a dip and the Spaniard has been strongly linked with Inter Milan by the Times, so Aarons could be ideal to replace him at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal fans will be pleased to see this ambition from their club after such a disappointing campaign in 2020/21.

Big spending was clearly needed, and it looks like Mikel Arteta could soon have a much stronger squad if he can get deals for White, Lokonga and Aarons done.

The north London giants have also already brought in Nuno Tavares this summer.