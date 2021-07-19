Things are getting desperate at Barcelona as the 2021/22 La Liga season draws ever closer, with Joan Laporta still looking to execute swap deals, including with Man United’s Paul Pogba, to strengthen the first-team squad.

Ilaix Moriba, who has often been compared to a young Pogba, has stalled on a new deal with the club, and it’s believed that the attitude of his new agents hasn’t gone down well.

MORE: Liverpool to offer star lifetime contract

To that end, the Catalans may well seek to cash in on one of their brightest young stars, but would then need to fill the hole he vacates.

According to Mundo Deportivo, cited by the Daily Express, Barca are ‘working tirelessly’ to bring in Pogba, and there could also be more to it than meets the eye.

The Frenchman’s agent is none other than Mino Raiola, agent to Erling Haaland, and perhaps this is a power play by both parties to smooth the way for a sensational deal for Barca in a year’s time.

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal legend raises concern about incoming summer signing Chelsea considering surprise transfer swoop for Euro 2020 forward Arsenal ready to pay star’s €40m asking price but face major obstacle to complete transfer

Whatever the why’s and wherefores, it’s not yet clear which players will be offered to the Old Trafford outfit to effect any swap.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can afford to drive a hard bargain, given that he, along with everyone else, know the negotiating position Barcelona have before any talks begin.