(Photos) – Snaps as Albert Sambi Lokonga trains with Arsenal for the first time

Albert Sambi Lokonga has already had the chance to train alongside his new teammates after his transfer to Arsenal was confirmed on Monday afternoon.
After the announcement of a deal worth up to €22m which has seen the midfielder sign a four-year contract that includes an extension option, Arsenal have now shared snaps of Lokonga in action.
The club’s new No.23 was seen duelling alongside Willian and Ainsley Maitland-Niles in training matches, in a gallery of images that can be seen in full here.
#AFC | New signing Albert Sambi Lokonga during his first Arsenal training session today.
? – https://t.co/s3oI8xBLlF pic.twitter.com/JxWjycjLu1
— Chris Davison (@cdavison_afc) July 19, 2021
Arsenal needed to strengthen in midfield owing to the expected exit of Granit Xhaka this summer, as well as their long-running issues in the middle of the park that were quite glaring last season.