Former Southampton striker Kevin Phillips has offered Spurs fans a boost after he has claimed Manchester City are likely to end their pursuit of star striker Harry Kane.

Kane has been relentlessly linked with a move away from Spurs during this summer’s transfer window, with Manchester City seemingly frontrunners to land the prolific England international.

Touted as a possible long-term replacement for former striker Sergio Aguero, who departed for free earlier this year, Kane has continued to see his Spurs future cast into doubt.

However, despite the financial firepower of Pep Guardiola’s side, one person who believes the Citizens will miss out on the Spurs talisman is Phillips.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, Phillips has suggested that the Manchester outfit will ditch the idea of Kane and pursue a cheaper move for the likes of Southampton’s Danny Ings instead.

“It won’t happen now, which is huge for Tottenham” the ex-Premier League striker said.“Guardiola has already come out and said that’s too much for Man City to pay. So I’d be surprised now if Kane does end up going to Man City.

“They can afford it but he’s not going to be an asset that in four or five years you get your money back for him. So you can sort of write that money off.

“Guardiola’s has already shown that he’s not fussed about playing with an out-and-out striker.

“But Danny Ings is obviously a much cheaper option. Would he give you the goals that Harry Kane would? No, but he’s a good player and he’s shown what he can do with Southampton.

“If he was to go to Man City then he’d get more chances. He’s a goalscorer and he works his socks off. We know City like to press and he can do that.“