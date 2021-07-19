Pundit can’t believe that Leeds United star doesn’t appear to have a Sancho clause inserted in his Man City contract

Even though transfer fees have plummeted because of the coronavirus pandemic, there’s still a pretty penny to be made with the right moves, and one pundit can’t believe how cheaply Leeds United have acquired one of their stars for from Manchester City.

Jack Harrison had been on loan at the Yorkshire-based club for three seasons before finally putting pen to paper on a permanent switch.

That he was able to do so in exchange for Leeds paying Man City just £13m, is a mystery to Tony Cascarino.

“I don’t get how Jack Harrison has been sold for as small a fee as £13 million to Leeds,” he said on talkSPORT, cited by HITC.

“He has played so well for Leeds last season. I just felt, is that all? He’s 23-years-old. He has a really promising future.

“Maybe Man City have something in the clauses of add-ons if he achieves something. Or if he gets sold on. Like Sancho, they get a pay-back.

“But I thought that was such a low fee.”

At 23 years of age, Harrison still has years ahead of him in which to improve his natural game, and under the watchful eye of Marcelo Bielsa, he is in no better place to continue his footballing education.

If he continues to scale the heights in the Premier League, it won’t be too long before the big clubs come calling.