Raphael Varane can still take familiar shirt number at Man United should Maguire and Lindelof maintain jersey allegiances

There are three familiar shirt numbers that will likely appeal to Raphael Varane should he seal an expected transfer to Manchester United this summer, 90min have delved into each option.

The Manchester Evening News have suggested that United are ‘inching closer every day’ towards completing a deal for Varane, who actually expects to join the Red Devils this summer.

Fans will already know that the star centre-back already sports the number five for Real Madrid, but it doesn’t seem like Varane picking this back up will be possible as it’s currently taken by Harry Maguire.

Considering the solid performances of Maguire last season and the fact that he’s the club captain, it would be very surprising to see a number switch should Varane join this summer.

Varane wore the No.19 shirt in his debut season with Los Blancos but then took on No.2 for four seasons, the latter would be another unlikely option at United as it’s used by Victor Lindelof.

Whilst Varane would effectively be replacing Lindelof in the starting lineup were he to join, there’s been no suggestion that the Swede is set to be offloaded so this number doesn’t look like it will be vacated.

That isn’t quite the case for the only other number that has been familiar to Varane throughout his career though…

See More: Real Madrid using Varane transfer talks to ask about surprise signing from Man United

More Stories / Latest News Barcelona convinced Premier League club are pushing to sign wonderkid with Man United and Liverpool keen on ace stuck in contract standoff Starlet follows Leeds players and legend on Instagram as Peacocks make bid to Chelsea Approach made: Liverpool amongst clubs to make move for Chelsea midfielder

The 28-year-old has donned the 4 for France for the majority of his international career but it would need to be relinquished by forgotten star Phil Jones who did not feature at all last season and appeared just eight times in 19/20.

90min note that Jones is unlikely to find a club due to the injuries that have hindered him in recent years, so Varane taking up the last realistic number that many will expect hinges on Jones releasing the No.4.

Of course, if the Red Devils were able to offload Jones then the number 4 shirt would be vacated naturally saving a potentially awkward encounter and possible unwanted attention for Jones.