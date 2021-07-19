Menu

Raphael Varane to Manchester United transfer ‘inching closer every day’

Manchester United FC
Posted by

The Raphael Varane to Manchester United transfer saga may finally be nearing its conclusion as various sources suggest things are edging closer to completion.

Earlier today, it was reported that Man Utd were confident that it was only a matter of time before they completed a deal for Varane, according to the print edition of AS, as translated by Sport Witness.

MORE: Man Utd offered chance to sign Barcelona star

And now there’s been another update, with the Manchester Evening News quoting sources as saying that the deal is inching closer, and that the France international expects to become a United player this summer.

This could be a superb move for the Red Devils, who have looked in need of further signings in defence for some time, despite spending big on Harry Maguire in 2019.

varane real madrid
Raphael Varane to Manchester United transfer edging closer to completion
More Stories / Latest News
Video: Pundit explains why Ben White is right to accept Arsenal transfer despite surprise over Man United & Chelsea
Video: State-of-the-art technology to help Jose Mourinho get the most out of Roma players during training
Chelsea odds-on favourites for Declan Rice transfer, Man United close behind

Victor Lindelof has been inconsistent and Eric Bailly has had his injury struggles, so there’s surely room for Varane to come in and provide more quality, as well as experience, in defence.

The 28-year-old has won pretty much everything there is to win in the game, lifting league titles and four European Cups at Real Madrid, as well as the World Cup with the French national team.

More Stories Raphael Varane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.