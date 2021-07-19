Raphael Varane to Manchester United transfer ‘inching closer every day’

The Raphael Varane to Manchester United transfer saga may finally be nearing its conclusion as various sources suggest things are edging closer to completion.

Earlier today, it was reported that Man Utd were confident that it was only a matter of time before they completed a deal for Varane, according to the print edition of AS, as translated by Sport Witness.

MORE: Man Utd offered chance to sign Barcelona star

And now there’s been another update, with the Manchester Evening News quoting sources as saying that the deal is inching closer, and that the France international expects to become a United player this summer.

This could be a superb move for the Red Devils, who have looked in need of further signings in defence for some time, despite spending big on Harry Maguire in 2019.

Victor Lindelof has been inconsistent and Eric Bailly has had his injury struggles, so there’s surely room for Varane to come in and provide more quality, as well as experience, in defence.

The 28-year-old has won pretty much everything there is to win in the game, lifting league titles and four European Cups at Real Madrid, as well as the World Cup with the French national team.