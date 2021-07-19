Wayne Rooney comments on Jadon Sancho signing and other potential Man Utd transfer business

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has commented on the club’s deal for Jadon Sancho and also sent more transfer advice to the Red Devils.

Rooney, now manager of Derby County, spoke fondly of Sancho after yesterday’s friendly defeat against Man Utd, and added that he hoped there would be more players coming in at Old Trafford this summer, though he didn’t want to comment on any names in particular.

“He scores goals, creates goals, so I think it’s a very good signing,” Rooney told Sky Sports after the game, which finished 2-1 to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

“I can’t comment on that, I don’t know what’s happening with them players,” he added.

“But it’d be good to see them get a few more players in and then that might mean they can give me a few more players which they don’t want to use.”

Sancho has not yet been 100% officially announced by United, though they have previously released a statement confirming that they’ve reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund, so it is likely only a matter of time before everything else is finalised.

The England international is a bright prospect who should give MUFC something a bit different in attack after a bit of a dip in form from the likes of Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood last season.