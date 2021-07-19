A double swoop could mark the first incoming transfer business for Tottenham this summer as Football.London report that Spurs are in advanced talks to sign Cristian Romero and Pierluigi Gollini.

Football.London have found that 23-year-old Romero is the top defensive target for new sporting director Fabio Paratici, who is actually closing in on signing the Argentine for the second time.

Paratici also brought Romero to former club Juventus, who the centre-back is still on the books of as Atalanta prepare to exercise the €16m option as part of their loan before selling the ace on.

Daniel Levy’s club are also in advanced negotiations for goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini as Nuno Espirito Santo will benefit from – or perhaps rue an overhaul of the defensive line.

Spurs’ defensive frailties meant that a centre-back should be high on the agenda anyway, but bolstering their is now crucial considering that long-serving star Toby Alderweireld wants to leave.

See More: ‘Can’t tell you how disappointed I am’ – Gattuso slams negative publicity surrounding his potential appointment at Tottenham

More Stories / Latest News (Photos) – Snaps as Albert Sambi Lokonga trains with Arsenal for the first time Chelsea send clear message as they knock back Premier League transfer enquiries for attacker Championship contenders leading interest in £15m-rated Liverpool ace

Gollini’s recruitment may well spell the end of another lengthy spell at the club as Football.London report that the Italian would be the long-term successor to Hugo Lloris, the France captain is also potentially available for sale this summer.

Former Wolves boss Nuno certainly has his work cut out for him as he looks to rejuvenate a Spurs side that characteristically slipped to seventh in the Premier League despite starting out strong.

Romero won the Defender of the Year award in Serie A last season so expectations will be high for the 6ft1 stalwart.

On the other hand, Gollini has performed solidly for Atalanta amid their rise over the last few seasons, the stopper spent time with Manchester United as a youngster and also Aston Villa a few years later.