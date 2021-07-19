Leeds United supporters will certainly be getting excited by the social media activity from transfer target Lewis Bate, with the highly-rated Chelsea ace practically following the club’s entire squad on Instagram.

Eagled-eyed fans of Marcelo Bielsa’s club have noticed that Bate has started to follow practically the entire Leeds squad on Instagram, with the 18-year-old not stopping there either.

As well as ensuring he won’t miss out on posts from the likes of Raphinha, Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford, talented central midfielder Bate has followed legend Gaetano Berardi, who actually left the Elland Road outfit this summer.

If that wasn’t enough evidence that Bate is either gearing up for a move to Leeds or he’s just realised he’s a fan of the club, the ace has also followed LUTV presenter and media personality Emma Jones.

A look at the midfielder’s following list also shows that he’s following the Yorkshire outfit’s account.

The Athletic report that Liverpool, Leicester, Brighton and West Ham are also keen on the England youth international, with the Hammers and Peacocks the two sides that have made Chelsea offers so far.

See More: £20m-rated Manchester City star courting interest from Leeds United as they look for Kalvin Phillips back-up

Chelsea youngster Lewis Bate has 12 months remaining on his deal at Stamford Bridge and is the subject of reported interest from Southampton, West Ham, Liverpool and Leeds. Seems as though he’s been on a bit of a follow-spree over on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/xo6jWDWY2s — Joe Donnohue (@JoeDonnohue) July 19, 2021

Seen this on a few other pages but Chelsea kid Lewis Bate is a name been linked with a few clubs with his contract expiring next season. Checking his Instagram you can see he loves Leeds, is it a happy coincidence or does he know something we don’t? #lufc pic.twitter.com/g7JKfoEuNi — All Leeds Talk (@AllLeedsTalk1) July 19, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Approach made: Liverpool amongst clubs to make move for Chelsea midfielder Spurs in advanced talks for transfers of duo who would transform defensive line (Photos) – Snaps as Albert Sambi Lokonga trains with Arsenal for the first time

The Athletic reiterate that Bate has made it clear to Chelsea that he does not wish to sign a new contract as he starts the final year of his deal, with the midfielder looking for a club that can offer a quick path to the first-team football needed to kickstart his professional career.

It’s added that Chelsea have accepted that they’re better of negotiating with clubs this summer, otherwise they’d lose Bate for a minimal compensation fee in a year’s time.

It’s surprisingly noted that the ace whose been capped at Under-17s and Under-18s level for England is actually regarded as a ‘better player’ by some coaches than wonderkid Billy Gilmour.