Chelsea consider cheap alternative to Declan Rice transfer

Chelsea are reportedly considering a transfer move for Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni as a cheap alternative to Declan Rice.

The Blues look set to face some frustration in this summer’s transfer market, with The Athletic reporting on how they might look at some slightly less big names due to struggles in bids to land Rice and others like Erling Haaland.

The report suggests Chelsea are looking at alternatives to Haaland, and are also now eyeing up Tchouameni instead of Rice due to concerns about how much West Ham might demand for their star player.

Tchouameni looks a promising talent after impressing in Ligue 1, with the 21-year-old perhaps having the potential to end up at a similar level to Rice, even if he doesn’t have the benefit of already being proven at Premier League level.

Chelsea could do with strengthening in midfield, with Mateo Kovacic not being entirely convincing in his time at Stamford Bridge so far, while players like Ross Barkley, Danny Drinkwater and Tiemoue Bakayoko surely don’t have long-term futures at the club.