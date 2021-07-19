One player expected to move on this summer is Barcelona attacker Phillipe Coutinho, however, despite a host of top clubs all interested in signing the South American, the deciding factor is likely to come down to a renegotiation of salary. One of the clubs monitoring the player’s diminishing future at the Nou Camp is former side Liverpool, who are understood to be one of three Premier League clubs open to the idea of welcoming Coutinho back to England’s top-flight.

That’s according to a recent report from Sport, who claims that alongside the Reds are also Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton – all of whom would relish the opportunity to offer Coutinho an escape from his Catalonian nightmare.

Coutinho, 29, famously joined Barcelona during the summer of 2018 following a stunning £121.5m move from Liverpool.

READ MORE: Pundit believes Man City’s pursuit of Harry Kane is over

Since his arrival in La Liga, the South American has struggled to replicate some of the form which earned him such a huge move.

Despite still having two years left on his current deal, it is now becoming increasingly likely that Barcelona will look to offload the 29-year-old in order to balance the club’s books following somewhat of a financial crisis, highlighted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to the Premier League trio, Calciomercato claim both Juventus and AC Milan are also keen to sign the Brazil international.

Nevertheless though, regardless of interest, it is pretty much a given, if Barcelona are serious about selling their wide-attacker, they’ll need to come to some sort of agreement over the player’s sky-high wages.