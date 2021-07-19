Manchester United are reportedly convinced that it’s only a matter of time before they wrap up the transfer of Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane.

The France international has shone in his time at the Bernabeu, winning four Champions League titles and other major honours, while he’s also a World Cup winner with his national team.

Varane could be a superb signing for Man Utd, and it looks like things might finally be edging closer, according to the print edition of AS, as translated by Sport Witness.

The Red Devils need a top signing in defence, and Varane seems ideal to give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer an upgrade on Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

United fans will therefore be pleased with this report suggesting Madrid are likely to have to cash in on the 28-year-old now due to the risk of losing him on a free next summer.

This should put MUFC in a good position, and it seems there is some confidence that this will go through soon.