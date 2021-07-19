Menu

(Video) Declan Rice spotted playing basketball with Chelsea star amid transfer speculation

Despite narrowly missing out on beating Italy to this summer’s Euros trophy and ahead of next season, England duo Mason Mount and Declan Rice still appear to be in good spirits.

The pair, who were frequently called upon by Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate, is now enjoying a well-deserved rest before the new 2021-22 season kicks off next month.

Currently enjoying themselves on holiday, Mount and West Ham star Rice have been captured playing basketball together.

In what appears to be a flourishing relationship, both on and off the pitch, Rice, who has been linked with a summer switch to Chelsea, continues to inadvertently fuel the transfer fire.

 

